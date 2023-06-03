All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4018.690_
Baltimore3521.6254
New York3424.5866
Toronto3127.5349
Boston2927.51810

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3127.534_
Detroit2629.473
Cleveland2532.439
Chicago2435.407
Kansas City1740.29813½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas3620.643_
Houston3423.596
Seattle2928.509
Los Angeles3029.508
Oakland1247.20325½

Thursday's Games

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Friday's Games

Miami 4, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Texas 2, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Colorado 7, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kelley 0-1) at Boston (Whitlock 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4) at Houston (Javier 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

