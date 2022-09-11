All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8456.600_
Tampa Bay7859.569
Toronto7860.5655
Baltimore7366.52510½
Boston6872.48616

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland7265.526_
Chicago7268.514
Minnesota6969.500
Kansas City5784.40417
Detroit5486.38619½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8950.640_
Seattle7861.56111
Los Angeles6178.43928
Texas5979.42829½
Oakland5090.35739½

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 8, Kansas City 4, 8 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 2

Boston 17, Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 1

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4

Toronto 11, Texas 7

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 14-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

