All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|84
|56
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|78
|59
|.569
|4½
|Toronto
|78
|60
|.565
|5
|Baltimore
|73
|66
|.525
|10½
|Boston
|68
|72
|.486
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|72
|65
|.526
|_
|Chicago
|72
|68
|.514
|1½
|Minnesota
|69
|69
|.500
|3½
|Kansas City
|57
|84
|.404
|17
|Detroit
|54
|86
|.386
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|89
|50
|.640
|_
|Seattle
|78
|61
|.561
|11
|Los Angeles
|61
|78
|.439
|28
|Texas
|59
|79
|.428
|29½
|Oakland
|50
|90
|.357
|39½
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 8, Kansas City 4, 8 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 2
Boston 17, Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 1
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4
Toronto 11, Texas 7
Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
Sunday's Games
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 14-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-6) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
