All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|Tampa Bay
|85
|55
|.607
|3
|Toronto
|77
|63
|.550
|11
|Boston
|72
|68
|.514
|16
|New York
|70
|69
|.504
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|73
|67
|.521
|_
|Cleveland
|67
|73
|.479
|6
|Detroit
|63
|76
|.453
|9½
|Chicago
|54
|86
|.386
|19
|Kansas City
|44
|97
|.312
|29½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|61
|.567
|_
|Seattle
|78
|61
|.561
|1
|Texas
|76
|63
|.547
|3
|Los Angeles
|64
|75
|.460
|15
|Oakland
|43
|97
|.307
|36½
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1
Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Houston 14, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6, 11 innings
Toronto 7, Oakland 1
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1
Oakland 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4
Houston 12, Texas 3
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
