All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8751.630_
Tampa Bay8555.6073
Toronto7763.55011
Boston7268.51416
New York7069.50417½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7367.521_
Cleveland6773.4796
Detroit6376.453
Chicago5486.38619
Kansas City4497.31229½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8061.567_
Seattle7861.5611
Texas7663.5473
Los Angeles6475.46015
Oakland4397.30736½

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 14, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6, 11 innings

Toronto 7, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

Oakland 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4

Houston 12, Texas 3

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

