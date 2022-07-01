All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|56
|21
|.727
|_
|Toronto
|44
|33
|.571
|12
|Boston
|43
|34
|.558
|13
|Tampa Bay
|40
|36
|.526
|15½
|Baltimore
|35
|42
|.455
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|43
|36
|.544
|_
|Cleveland
|39
|34
|.534
|1
|Chicago
|35
|39
|.473
|5½
|Detroit
|29
|45
|.392
|11½
|Kansas City
|27
|47
|.365
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|27
|.640
|_
|Texas
|36
|38
|.486
|11½
|Los Angeles
|37
|41
|.474
|12½
|Seattle
|37
|41
|.474
|12½
|Oakland
|25
|53
|.321
|24½
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3
Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 8, Oakland 6
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 2
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-3) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 12:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Lyles 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3) at San Francisco (Webb 7-2), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-3) at Detroit (Brieske 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
