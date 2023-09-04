All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8551.625_
Tampa Bay8355.6013
Toronto7662.55110
Boston7266.52214
New York6869.49617½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7166.518_
Cleveland6671.4825
Detroit6374.4608
Chicago5385.38418½
Kansas City4396.30929

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle7760.562_
Houston7861.561_
Texas7661.5551
Los Angeles6473.46713
Oakland4296.30435½

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 3

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Toronto 7, Colorado 5

Baltimore 8, Arizona 5

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 1

Monday's Games

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Houston 13, Texas 6

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 7-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-3), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 8-10), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-9) at Texas (Dunning 9-6), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 13-7) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you