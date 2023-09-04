All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|Tampa Bay
|83
|55
|.601
|3
|Toronto
|76
|62
|.551
|10
|Boston
|72
|66
|.522
|14
|New York
|68
|69
|.496
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|71
|66
|.518
|_
|Cleveland
|66
|71
|.482
|5
|Detroit
|63
|74
|.460
|8
|Chicago
|53
|85
|.384
|18½
|Kansas City
|43
|96
|.309
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|77
|60
|.562
|_
|Houston
|78
|61
|.561
|_
|Texas
|76
|61
|.555
|1
|Los Angeles
|64
|73
|.467
|13
|Oakland
|42
|96
|.304
|35½
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Kansas City 3
Texas 6, Minnesota 5
Toronto 7, Colorado 5
Baltimore 8, Arizona 5
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 1
Monday's Games
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3
Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Houston 13, Texas 6
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota (Gray 7-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-3), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 8-10), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-9) at Texas (Dunning 9-6), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 13-7) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
