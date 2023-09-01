All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8350.624_
Tampa Bay8252.612
Toronto7361.54510½
Boston6965.51514½
New York6569.48518½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6965.515_
Cleveland6470.4785
Detroit6074.4489
Chicago5381.39616
Kansas City4194.30428½

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle7657.571_
Houston7758.570_
Texas7558.5641
Los Angeles6470.47812½
Oakland3995.29137½

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-4), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4) at Cleveland (Allen 6-7), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8) at Houston (Brown 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1) at Texas (Montgomery 8-10), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 9-6) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

