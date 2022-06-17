All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|16
|.746
|_
|Toronto
|37
|26
|.587
|10
|Tampa Bay
|35
|29
|.547
|12½
|Boston
|34
|30
|.531
|13½
|Baltimore
|29
|37
|.439
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|37
|28
|.569
|_
|Cleveland
|32
|27
|.542
|2
|Chicago
|30
|31
|.492
|5
|Detroit
|24
|39
|.381
|12
|Kansas City
|21
|41
|.339
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|Texas
|30
|33
|.476
|9
|Los Angeles
|30
|35
|.462
|10
|Seattle
|28
|36
|.438
|11½
|Oakland
|22
|43
|.338
|18
Thursday's Games
Oakland 4, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Colorado 2
Baltimore 10, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 3, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 1
Friday's Games
Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-1) at Toronto (Manoah 8-1), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-8) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-3) at Houston (Verlander 8-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 2-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Hearn 4-4) at Detroit (García 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-6), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.
