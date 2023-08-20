All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|76
|47
|.618
|_
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|.595
|2½
|Toronto
|69
|56
|.552
|8
|Boston
|65
|58
|.528
|11
|New York
|60
|63
|.488
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|64
|60
|.516
|_
|Cleveland
|59
|66
|.472
|5½
|Detroit
|57
|67
|.460
|7
|Chicago
|48
|75
|.390
|15½
|Kansas City
|40
|86
|.317
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|51
|.585
|_
|Houston
|70
|55
|.560
|3
|Seattle
|69
|55
|.556
|3½
|Los Angeles
|61
|64
|.488
|12
|Oakland
|34
|89
|.276
|38
Saturday's Games
Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 6, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Seattle 10, Houston 3
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4
Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Baltimore 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 18, L.A. Angels 4, 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3
Seattle 7, Houston 6
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Houston (Javier 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
