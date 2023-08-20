All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7647.618_
Tampa Bay7551.595
Toronto6956.5528
Boston6558.52811
New York6063.48816

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6460.516_
Cleveland5966.472
Detroit5767.4607
Chicago4875.39015½
Kansas City4086.31725

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas7251.585_
Houston7055.5603
Seattle6955.556
Los Angeles6164.48812
Oakland3489.27638

Saturday's Games

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 6, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle 10, Houston 3

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Baltimore 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 18, L.A. Angels 4, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3

Seattle 7, Houston 6

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Houston (Javier 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

