All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay42.667_
Toronto42.667_
Boston33.5001
New York33.5001
Baltimore15.1673

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago41.800_
Cleveland42.667½
Kansas City23.4002
Detroit24.333
Minnesota24.333

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston42.667_
Los Angeles33.5001
Oakland33.5001
Seattle24.3332
Texas14.200

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

Boston 9, Detroit 7

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 9:42 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you