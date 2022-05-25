All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3013.698_
Tampa Bay2517.595
Toronto2320.5357
Boston2022.476
Baltimore1826.40912½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2716.628_
Chicago2121.500
Cleveland1821.4627
Detroit1428.33312½
Kansas City1428.33312½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2816.636_
Los Angeles2717.6141
Texas1823.439
Seattle1826.40910
Oakland1827.40010½

Monday's Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Houston 1

Seattle 7, Oakland 6

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6, 11 innings

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (García 0-0) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-0) at Seattle (Ray 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Poteet 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sears 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you