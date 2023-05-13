All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3011.732_
Baltimore2513.658
Toronto2216.579
Boston2217.5647
New York2318.5617

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2118.538_
Cleveland1721.447
Detroit1721.447
Chicago1327.325
Kansas City1228.300

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas2315.605_
Los Angeles2118.538
Houston2018.5263
Seattle2019.513
Oakland931.22515

Friday's Games

Seattle 9, Detroit 2

Toronto 3, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 5

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 8, Boston 6

L.A. Angels 5, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

Oakland 9, Texas 7, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Seattle 5, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 8

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 1:37 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-3) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Boston (Kluber 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

