All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay10061.621_
Boston9170.5659
New York9170.5659
Toronto9071.55910
Baltimore52109.32348

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Chicago9368.578_
Cleveland7982.49114
Detroit7685.47217
Kansas City7487.46019
Minnesota7289.44721

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston9467.584_
Seattle8971.556
Oakland8675.5348
Los Angeles7684.47517½
Texas60101.37334

x-clinched division

Friday's Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Boston 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 9, Texas 6

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 6

Oakland 8, Houston 6

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 10, Baltimore 1

Boston 5, Washington 3

Texas 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4

Houston 10, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (Adon 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Texas (Dunning 5-9), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4) at Toronto (Ryu 13-10), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-7), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-3) at Seattle (Anderson 7-10), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Barnes 0-3) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-5), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 10-15) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you