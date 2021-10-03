All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|100
|61
|.621
|_
|Boston
|91
|70
|.565
|9
|New York
|91
|70
|.565
|9
|Toronto
|90
|71
|.559
|10
|Baltimore
|52
|109
|.323
|48
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|93
|68
|.578
|_
|Cleveland
|79
|82
|.491
|14
|Detroit
|76
|85
|.472
|17
|Kansas City
|74
|87
|.460
|19
|Minnesota
|72
|89
|.447
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|94
|67
|.584
|_
|Seattle
|89
|71
|.556
|4½
|Oakland
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|Los Angeles
|76
|84
|.475
|17½
|Texas
|60
|101
|.373
|34
x-clinched division
Friday's Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 4
Boston 4, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 9, Texas 6
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 6
Oakland 8, Houston 6
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 10, Baltimore 1
Boston 5, Washington 3
Texas 7, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4
Houston 10, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (Adon 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Texas (Dunning 5-9), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4) at Toronto (Ryu 13-10), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-7), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-3) at Seattle (Anderson 7-10), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Barnes 0-3) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-5), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 10-15) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 3:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled