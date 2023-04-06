All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|6
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Boston
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Detroit
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Kansas City
|1
|6
|.143
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Texas
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Houston
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Oakland
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Seattle
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
Wednesday's Games
Miami 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Texas 5, Baltimore 2
Houston 8, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3
Cleveland 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3
Toronto 3, Kansas City 0
Thursday's Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Toronto 6, Kansas City 3
San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
Friday's Games
Texas (Eovaldi 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 4:12 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 4:35 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
