All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|9
|.750
|_
|Tampa Bay
|22
|15
|.595
|5½
|Toronto
|20
|17
|.541
|7½
|Boston
|14
|22
|.389
|13
|Baltimore
|14
|23
|.378
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|21
|16
|.568
|_
|Chicago
|18
|18
|.500
|2½
|Cleveland
|16
|18
|.471
|3½
|Kansas City
|13
|22
|.371
|7
|Detroit
|13
|24
|.351
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|24
|13
|.649
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|15
|.615
|1
|Texas
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|Seattle
|16
|21
|.432
|8
|Oakland
|16
|23
|.410
|9
Monday's Games
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2
Boston 6, Houston 3
Toronto 6, Seattle 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Oakland 1
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1
Toronto 3, Seattle 0
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4
Houston 13, Boston 4
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 5, Minnesota 2
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.