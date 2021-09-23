All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-Tampa Bay9459.614_
Boston8865.5756
New York8667.5628
Toronto8567.559
Baltimore48104.31645½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8566.563_
Cleveland7476.49310½
Detroit7478.48711½
Kansas City6983.45416½
Minnesota6785.44118½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston9061.596_
Oakland8269.5438
Seattle8269.5438
Los Angeles7279.47718
Texas5597.36235½

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Seattle 5, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

