All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6631.680_
Toronto5343.55212½
Tampa Bay5243.54713
Boston4848.50017½
Baltimore4748.49518

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5244.542_
Cleveland4846.5113
Chicago4848.5004
Kansas City3857.40013½
Detroit3858.39614

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6332.663_
Seattle5144.53712
Texas4251.45220
Los Angeles4055.42123
Oakland3562.36129

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Detroit 4

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 8, Boston 4

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-5) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-7) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 4-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-6) at Seattle (Flexen 6-8), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

