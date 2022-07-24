All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|31
|.680
|_
|Toronto
|53
|43
|.552
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|52
|43
|.547
|13
|Boston
|48
|48
|.500
|17½
|Baltimore
|47
|48
|.495
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|44
|.542
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|46
|.511
|3
|Chicago
|48
|48
|.500
|4
|Kansas City
|38
|57
|.400
|13½
|Detroit
|38
|58
|.396
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|32
|.663
|_
|Seattle
|51
|44
|.537
|12
|Texas
|42
|51
|.452
|20
|Los Angeles
|40
|55
|.421
|23
|Oakland
|35
|62
|.361
|29
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Houston 3, Seattle 1
Toronto 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 8, Detroit 4
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3
Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 8, Boston 4
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-5) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-7) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 4-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-6) at Seattle (Flexen 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
