All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6631.680_
Toronto5343.55212½
Tampa Bay5244.54213½
Boston4948.50517
Baltimore4848.50017½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5244.542_
Cleveland4847.505
Chicago4848.5004
Kansas City3957.40613
Detroit3958.40213½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6433.660_
Seattle5245.53612
Texas4352.45320
Los Angeles4056.41723½
Oakland3663.36429

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 8, Boston 4

Houston 8, Seattle 5

Texas 11, Oakland 8

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 7, Houston 5

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Shaw 4-2) at Boston (Winckowski 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-4) at Kansas City (Zerpa 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 8-5) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you