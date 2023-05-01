All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|23
|6
|.793
|_
|Baltimore
|19
|9
|.679
|3½
|Toronto
|18
|10
|.643
|4½
|Boston
|15
|14
|.517
|8
|New York
|15
|14
|.517
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Cleveland
|13
|15
|.464
|3½
|Detroit
|10
|17
|.370
|6
|Chicago
|8
|21
|.276
|9
|Kansas City
|7
|22
|.241
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Los Angeles
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Seattle
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|Oakland
|6
|23
|.207
|11½
Sunday's Games
Boston 7, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 5, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 10, Toronto 8, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4
Texas 15, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 12, Tampa Bay 9
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4
Houston 4, Philadelphia 3
Monday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Boston (Houck 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Oakland (Miller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
