All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay236.793_
Baltimore199.679
Toronto1810.643
Boston1514.5178
New York1514.5178

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1712.586_
Cleveland1315.464
Detroit1017.3706
Chicago821.2769
Kansas City722.24110

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas1711.607_
Houston1513.5362
Los Angeles1514.517
Seattle1216.4295
Oakland623.20711½

Sunday's Games

Boston 7, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 10, Toronto 8, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4

Texas 15, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 12, Tampa Bay 9

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

Houston 4, Philadelphia 3

Monday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Boston (Houck 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Oakland (Miller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

