All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|14
|3
|.824
|_
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|3½
|Toronto
|10
|7
|.588
|4
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|.563
|4½
|Boston
|8
|9
|.471
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|4
|Detroit
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|Kansas City
|4
|13
|.235
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Los Angeles
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Seattle
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Houston
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Oakland
|3
|13
|.188
|7
Sunday's Games
Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0
Washington 7, Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1
Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 1, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings
Texas 9, Houston 1
San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 4, Kansas City 0
Houston 9, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Battenfield 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 4:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 2-0) at Boston (Sale 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.