All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|71
|42
|.628
|_
|Toronto
|60
|51
|.541
|10
|Baltimore
|59
|53
|.527
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|58
|53
|.523
|12
|Boston
|56
|58
|.491
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|60
|52
|.536
|_
|Minnesota
|58
|53
|.523
|1½
|Chicago
|57
|56
|.504
|3½
|Kansas City
|47
|67
|.412
|14
|Detroit
|43
|71
|.377
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|41
|.640
|_
|Seattle
|62
|52
|.544
|11
|Texas
|49
|63
|.438
|23
|Los Angeles
|49
|64
|.434
|23½
|Oakland
|41
|72
|.363
|31½
Friday's Games
Cleveland 8, Toronto 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0
Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3
Houston 7, Oakland 5
Seattle 6, Texas 2
Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland (Bieber 7-6) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 9-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-1) at Kansas City (Singer 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 6-9) at Houston (Javier 6-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 9-3), 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-3), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-2) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
