All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|64
|28
|.696
|_
|Tampa Bay
|51
|41
|.554
|13
|Toronto
|50
|43
|.538
|14½
|Boston
|48
|45
|.516
|16½
|Baltimore
|46
|46
|.500
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|.532
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|.511
|2
|Chicago
|46
|46
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|37
|55
|.402
|12
|Kansas City
|36
|56
|.391
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|32
|.648
|_
|Seattle
|51
|42
|.548
|9
|Texas
|41
|49
|.456
|17½
|Los Angeles
|39
|53
|.424
|20½
|Oakland
|32
|61
|.344
|28
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
