All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|9
|.727
|_
|Tampa Bay
|20
|14
|.588
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|16
|.529
|6½
|Baltimore
|14
|20
|.412
|10½
|Boston
|13
|20
|.394
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|15
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|Cleveland
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|11
|20
|.355
|6½
|Detroit
|11
|23
|.324
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|Seattle
|15
|19
|.441
|7
|Oakland
|15
|21
|.417
|8
|Texas
|13
|19
|.406
|8
Saturday's Games
Detroit 3, Baltimore 0
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 11, Texas 3
Washington 13, Houston 6
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 1, 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-1) at Oakland (Logue 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.