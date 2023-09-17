All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|92
|56
|.622
|_
|Tampa Bay
|92
|58
|.613
|1
|Toronto
|83
|67
|.553
|10
|New York
|76
|74
|.507
|17
|Boston
|74
|76
|.493
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|78
|71
|.523
|_
|Cleveland
|72
|78
|.480
|6½
|Detroit
|69
|79
|.466
|8½
|Chicago
|57
|92
|.383
|21
|Kansas City
|48
|101
|.322
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|83
|66
|.557
|_
|Texas
|82
|67
|.550
|1
|Seattle
|81
|67
|.547
|1½
|Los Angeles
|68
|81
|.456
|15
|Oakland
|46
|102
|.311
|36½
Saturday's Games
Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 innings
San Diego 5, Oakland 2
Cleveland 2, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6
Kansas City 10, Houston 8
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 9, Texas 2
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 8-11), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Houston (Verlander 11-8), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 3-4) at Oakland (Sears 5-11), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
