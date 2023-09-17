All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore9256.622_
Tampa Bay9258.6131
Toronto8367.55310
New York7674.50717
Boston7476.49319

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7871.523_
Cleveland7278.480
Detroit6979.466
Chicago5792.38321
Kansas City48101.32230

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8366.557_
Texas8267.5501
Seattle8167.547
Los Angeles6881.45615
Oakland46102.31136½

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 innings

San Diego 5, Oakland 2

Cleveland 2, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6

Kansas City 10, Houston 8

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 9, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 8-11), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Houston (Verlander 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 3-4) at Oakland (Sears 5-11), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

