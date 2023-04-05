All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay601.000_
New York42.6672
Baltimore33.5003
Toronto23.400
Boston24.3334

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland42.667_
Minnesota42.667_
Chicago33.5001
Detroit24.3332
Kansas City14.200

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas42.667_
Los Angeles32.600½
Houston34.429
Oakland23.400
Seattle24.3332

Tuesday's Games

Miami 1, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

Wednesday's Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Texas 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 8, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday's Games

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

