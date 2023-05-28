All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3816.704_
Baltimore3319.6354
New York3123.5747
Boston2824.5389
Toronto2726.50910½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2725.519_
Detroit2426.4802
Cleveland2229.431
Chicago2232.4076
Kansas City1538.28312½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas3318.647_
Houston3021.5883
Los Angeles2825.5286
Seattle2725.519
Oakland1044.18524½

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 7

Texas 5, Baltimore 3

Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5

Washington 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 6-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Houston (France 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3) at Seattle (Miller 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you