East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|38
|16
|.704
|_
|Baltimore
|33
|19
|.635
|4
|New York
|31
|23
|.574
|7
|Boston
|28
|24
|.538
|9
|Toronto
|27
|26
|.509
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|27
|25
|.519
|_
|Detroit
|24
|26
|.480
|2
|Cleveland
|22
|29
|.431
|4½
|Chicago
|22
|32
|.407
|6
|Kansas City
|15
|38
|.283
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|Houston
|30
|21
|.588
|3
|Los Angeles
|28
|25
|.528
|6
|Seattle
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|Oakland
|10
|44
|.185
|24½
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 9, Toronto 7
Texas 5, Baltimore 3
Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 6, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5
Washington 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Arizona 1
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 6-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Houston (France 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3) at Seattle (Miller 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
