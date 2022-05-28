All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3313.717_
Tampa Bay2619.578
Toronto2520.556
Boston2124.46711½
Baltimore1927.41314

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2818.609_
Chicago2222.5005
Cleveland1823.439
Detroit1628.36411
Kansas City1529.34112

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2917.630_
Los Angeles2720.574
Texas2123.4777
Seattle1927.41310
Oakland1929.39611

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 4, Oakland 1

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 3

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 12, Boston 8

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Texas 8, Oakland 5

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-3) at Oakland (Logue 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Winckowski 0-0), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

