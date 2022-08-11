All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7141.634_
Toronto6050.54510
Baltimore5852.52712
Tampa Bay5852.52712
Boston5458.48217

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland5852.527_
Minnesota5753.5181
Chicago5655.505
Kansas City4666.41113
Detroit4369.38416

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7141.634_
Seattle6152.54010½
Texas4961.44521
Los Angeles4963.43822
Oakland4171.36630

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 8, Boston 4

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 8, Houston 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 8-5) at Toronto (Berríos 8-4), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 3-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Houston (Garcia 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

