All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|71
|41
|.634
|_
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|10
|Baltimore
|58
|52
|.527
|12
|Tampa Bay
|58
|52
|.527
|12
|Boston
|54
|58
|.482
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|58
|52
|.527
|_
|Minnesota
|57
|53
|.518
|1
|Chicago
|56
|55
|.505
|2½
|Kansas City
|46
|66
|.411
|13
|Detroit
|43
|69
|.384
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|71
|41
|.634
|_
|Seattle
|61
|52
|.540
|10½
|Texas
|49
|61
|.445
|21
|Los Angeles
|49
|63
|.438
|22
|Oakland
|41
|71
|.366
|30
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings
Cleveland 3, Detroit 2
Atlanta 8, Boston 4
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 8, Houston 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 8-5) at Toronto (Berríos 8-4), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 3-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Houston (Garcia 8-8), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Mahle 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
