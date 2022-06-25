All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|19
|.732
|_
|Toronto
|40
|30
|.571
|11½
|Boston
|40
|31
|.563
|12
|Tampa Bay
|38
|32
|.543
|13½
|Baltimore
|33
|39
|.458
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|30
|.545
|_
|Minnesota
|39
|33
|.542
|_
|Chicago
|33
|36
|.478
|4½
|Detroit
|27
|43
|.386
|11
|Kansas City
|26
|43
|.377
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|26
|.629
|_
|Texas
|33
|36
|.478
|10½
|Los Angeles
|34
|39
|.466
|11½
|Seattle
|33
|39
|.458
|12
|Oakland
|23
|49
|.319
|22
Friday's Games
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Colorado 1, Minnesota 0
Boston 6, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 3, Oakland 1
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington 2, Texas 1
Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4
Detroit 5, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday's Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Hill 3-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Tetreault 1-1) at Texas (Otto 4-2), 2:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
