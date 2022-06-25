All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5219.732_
Toronto4030.57111½
Boston4031.56312
Tampa Bay3832.54313½
Baltimore3339.45819½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland3630.545_
Minnesota3933.542_
Chicago3336.478
Detroit2743.38611
Kansas City2643.37711½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston4426.629_
Texas3336.47810½
Los Angeles3439.46611½
Seattle3339.45812
Oakland2349.31922

Friday's Games

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

Boston 6, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Oakland 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 2, Texas 1

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

Detroit 5, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Hill 3-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Tetreault 1-1) at Texas (Otto 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

