All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|20
|.722
|_
|Boston
|41
|31
|.569
|11
|Toronto
|40
|31
|.563
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|39
|32
|.549
|12½
|Baltimore
|34
|39
|.466
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|Cleveland
|36
|31
|.537
|1
|Chicago
|33
|37
|.471
|5½
|Detroit
|28
|43
|.394
|11
|Kansas City
|26
|44
|.371
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|26
|.634
|_
|Texas
|34
|36
|.486
|10½
|Seattle
|34
|39
|.466
|12
|Los Angeles
|34
|40
|.459
|12½
|Oakland
|24
|49
|.329
|22
Saturday's Games
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 3, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4
Oakland 9, Kansas City 7
Boston 4, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 6, Colorado 0
Detroit 6, Arizona 3
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday's Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 5-6), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 5-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
