All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3615.706_
Toronto3020.600
Tampa Bay3021.5886
Boston2427.47112
Baltimore2230.42314½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3023.566_
Cleveland2224.478
Chicago2326.4695
Detroit2130.4128
Kansas City1633.32712

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3318.647_
Los Angeles2725.519
Texas2426.480
Seattle2129.42011½
Oakland2033.37714

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Detroit 5, Minnesota 0

Boston 7, Cincinnati 1

Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Bieber 2-3) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (González 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

