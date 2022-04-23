All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|New York
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Boston
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Baltimore
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|.500
|_
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|½
|Detroit
|6
|7
|.462
|½
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|1
|Kansas City
|5
|7
|.417
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|Seattle
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|Oakland
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Houston
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|Texas
|5
|9
|.357
|3
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 4, Houston 3
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 8, Oakland 1
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4
Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game
Texas 2, Oakland 0
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ellis 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
