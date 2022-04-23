All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Toronto105.667_
New York96.6001
Boston77.500
Tampa Bay77.500
Baltimore59.357

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland77.500_
Chicago67.462½
Detroit67.462½
Minnesota68.4291
Kansas City57.4171

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles86.571_
Seattle86.571_
Oakland88.5001
Houston68.4292
Texas59.3573

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 4, Houston 3

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 8, Oakland 1

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

Texas 2, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you