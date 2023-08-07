All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|70
|42
|.625
|_
|Tampa Bay
|68
|46
|.596
|3
|Toronto
|64
|50
|.561
|7
|Boston
|58
|54
|.518
|12
|New York
|58
|55
|.513
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|60
|54
|.526
|_
|Cleveland
|54
|59
|.478
|5½
|Detroit
|49
|63
|.438
|10
|Chicago
|46
|68
|.404
|14
|Kansas City
|36
|78
|.316
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Houston
|64
|49
|.566
|2½
|Seattle
|60
|52
|.536
|6
|Los Angeles
|56
|57
|.496
|10½
|Oakland
|32
|80
|.286
|34
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 13, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 6
Minnesota 5, Arizona 3
Texas 6, Miami 0
Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 7
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Oakland 8, San Francisco 6
Monday's Games
Minnesota 9, Detroit 3
Toronto 3, Cleveland 1
Boston 6, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota (Gray 5-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 7-8) at Boston (Crawford 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 2-8), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
