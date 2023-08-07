All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7042.625_
Tampa Bay6846.5963
Toronto6450.5617
Boston5854.51812
New York5855.51312½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6054.526_
Cleveland5459.478
Detroit4963.43810
Chicago4668.40414
Kansas City3678.31624

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6646.589_
Houston6449.566
Seattle6052.5366
Los Angeles5657.49610½
Oakland3280.28634

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 6

Minnesota 5, Arizona 3

Texas 6, Miami 0

Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Oakland 8, San Francisco 6

Monday's Games

Minnesota 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 3, Cleveland 1

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 5-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 7-8) at Boston (Crawford 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 2-8), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

