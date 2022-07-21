All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6429.688_
Tampa Bay5141.55412½
Toronto5043.53814
Boston4845.51616
Baltimore4646.50017½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5044.532_
Cleveland4644.5112
Chicago4646.5003
Detroit3755.40212
Kansas City3656.39113

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6032.652_
Seattle5142.548
Texas4249.46217½
Los Angeles3953.42421
Oakland3261.34428½

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

Detroit at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Howard 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

