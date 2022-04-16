All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Toronto53.625_
New York44.5001
Tampa Bay44.5001
Boston34.429
Baltimore25.286

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago52.714_
Cleveland43.5711
Detroit44.500
Minnesota34.4292
Kansas City25.2863

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston42.667_
Los Angeles44.5001
Oakland44.5001
Seattle34.429
Texas25.286

Thursday's Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday's Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 1

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6

Houston at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 1-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you