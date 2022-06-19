All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4916.754_
Toronto3728.56912
Tampa Bay3629.55413
Boston3531.53014½
Baltimore2938.43321

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3829.567_
Cleveland3328.5412
Chicago3132.4925
Detroit2540.38512
Kansas City2341.35913½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston4025.615_
Texas3134.4779
Los Angeles3236.471
Seattle2938.43312
Oakland2245.32819

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

Kansas City 2, Oakland 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Houston 0

Detroit 14, Texas 7

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 2, 10 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 11, Boston 2

Minnesota 11, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 0, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Faedo 1-3) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-5), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

