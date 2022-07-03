All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|21
|.734
|_
|Toronto
|44
|35
|.557
|14
|Boston
|43
|35
|.551
|14½
|Tampa Bay
|42
|36
|.538
|15½
|Baltimore
|35
|44
|.443
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|45
|36
|.556
|_
|Cleveland
|39
|36
|.520
|3
|Chicago
|37
|39
|.487
|5½
|Detroit
|30
|46
|.395
|12½
|Kansas City
|28
|48
|.368
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|27
|.649
|_
|Texas
|37
|39
|.487
|12½
|Seattle
|38
|42
|.475
|13½
|Los Angeles
|37
|43
|.463
|14½
|Oakland
|26
|54
|.325
|25½
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 13, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 1, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1
Sunday's Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Hill 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 9-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.