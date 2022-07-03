All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5821.734_
Toronto4435.55714
Boston4335.55114½
Tampa Bay4236.53815½
Baltimore3544.44323

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4536.556_
Cleveland3936.5203
Chicago3739.487
Detroit3046.39512½
Kansas City2848.36814½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5027.649_
Texas3739.48712½
Seattle3842.47513½
Los Angeles3743.46314½
Oakland2654.32525½

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 13, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Hill 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 9-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

