All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|8
|.733
|_
|Tampa Bay
|19
|13
|.594
|4
|Toronto
|17
|15
|.531
|6
|Baltimore
|14
|18
|.438
|9
|Boston
|11
|20
|.355
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|18
|14
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|1½
|Cleveland
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|10
|18
|.357
|6
|Detroit
|9
|23
|.281
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|Los Angeles
|21
|12
|.636
|½
|Seattle
|14
|18
|.438
|7
|Oakland
|14
|19
|.424
|7½
|Texas
|12
|17
|.414
|7½
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
Oakland 9, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 8, Texas 2
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, sus.
Thursday's Games
Oakland 5, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.