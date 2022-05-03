All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York186.750_
Toronto1510.600
Tampa Bay1310.565
Boston1014.4178
Baltimore816.33310

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota159.625_
Cleveland1012.4554
Chicago913.4095
Detroit714.333
Kansas City714.333

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1510.600_
Houston1211.5222
Seattle1211.5222
Oakland1013.4354
Texas914.3915

Monday's Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you