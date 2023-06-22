All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5225.675_
Baltimore4528.6165
New York4133.554
Toronto4135.53910½
Boston3937.51312½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3838.500_
Cleveland3638.4861
Detroit3241.438
Chicago3244.4216
Kansas City2054.27017

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4628.622_
Houston4134.547
Los Angeles4135.5396
Seattle3537.48610
Oakland1958.24728½

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Miami 3

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2

Detroit 9, Kansas City 4

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2

Cleveland 7, Oakland 6

Minnesota 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 6, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Oakland 1

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-4) at Detroit (Wentz 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (France 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

