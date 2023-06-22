All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|52
|25
|.675
|_
|Baltimore
|45
|28
|.616
|5
|New York
|41
|33
|.554
|9½
|Toronto
|41
|35
|.539
|10½
|Boston
|39
|37
|.513
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|38
|38
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|36
|38
|.486
|1
|Detroit
|32
|41
|.438
|4½
|Chicago
|32
|44
|.421
|6
|Kansas City
|20
|54
|.270
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|46
|28
|.622
|_
|Houston
|41
|34
|.547
|5½
|Los Angeles
|41
|35
|.539
|6
|Seattle
|35
|37
|.486
|10
|Oakland
|19
|58
|.247
|28½
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, Miami 3
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2
Detroit 9, Kansas City 4
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8
N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2
Cleveland 7, Oakland 6
Minnesota 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 6, Boston 0
Cleveland 6, Oakland 1
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas City (Greinke 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-4) at Detroit (Wentz 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (France 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
