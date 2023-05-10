All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|29
|8
|.784
|_
|Baltimore
|23
|13
|.639
|5½
|Toronto
|21
|15
|.583
|7½
|Boston
|21
|16
|.568
|8
|New York
|21
|17
|.553
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|17
|.528
|_
|Detroit
|17
|19
|.472
|2
|Cleveland
|17
|20
|.459
|2½
|Chicago
|13
|24
|.351
|6½
|Kansas City
|10
|27
|.270
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|21
|14
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|Houston
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|Seattle
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|Oakland
|8
|30
|.211
|14½
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 5
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4
Atlanta 9, Boston 3
San Diego 6, Minnesota 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 5, Texas 0
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 5, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3
Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 4-2) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
