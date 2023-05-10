All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay298.784_
Baltimore2313.639
Toronto2115.583
Boston2116.5688
New York2117.553

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1917.528_
Detroit1719.4722
Cleveland1720.459
Chicago1324.351
Kansas City1027.270

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas2114.600_
Los Angeles2017.5412
Houston1818.500
Seattle1818.500
Oakland830.21114½

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 5

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

Atlanta 9, Boston 3

San Diego 6, Minnesota 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 5, Texas 0

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 5, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 4-2) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you