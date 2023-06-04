All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4219.689_
Baltimore3622.621
New York3525.583
Toronto3327.550
Boston3029.50811

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3128.525_
Detroit2630.464
Cleveland2632.448
Chicago2535.417
Kansas City1741.29313½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas3720.649_
Houston3523.603
Los Angeles3030.500
Seattle2929.500
Oakland1249.19727

Saturday's Games

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 16, Seattle 6

Miami 12, Oakland 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 2

Miami 7, Oakland 5

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-1) at Boston (Bello 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 2-2) at Toronto (Manoah 1-6), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Texas (Pérez 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

