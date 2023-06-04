All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|42
|19
|.689
|_
|Baltimore
|36
|22
|.621
|4½
|New York
|35
|25
|.583
|6½
|Toronto
|33
|27
|.550
|8½
|Boston
|30
|29
|.508
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|28
|.525
|_
|Detroit
|26
|30
|.464
|3½
|Cleveland
|26
|32
|.448
|4½
|Chicago
|25
|35
|.417
|6½
|Kansas City
|17
|41
|.293
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|37
|20
|.649
|_
|Houston
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|Los Angeles
|30
|30
|.500
|8½
|Seattle
|29
|29
|.500
|8½
|Oakland
|12
|49
|.197
|27
Saturday's Games
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 6, Kansas City 4
Texas 16, Seattle 6
Miami 12, Oakland 1
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 2
Miami 7, Oakland 5
Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-1) at Boston (Bello 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Wentz 1-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 2-2) at Toronto (Manoah 1-6), 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Texas (Pérez 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
