All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|47
|19
|.712
|_
|Baltimore
|39
|24
|.619
|6½
|New York
|37
|28
|.569
|9½
|Toronto
|36
|30
|.545
|11
|Boston
|32
|32
|.500
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|32
|.508
|_
|Cleveland
|30
|33
|.476
|2
|Chicago
|29
|37
|.439
|4½
|Detroit
|26
|36
|.419
|5½
|Kansas City
|18
|45
|.286
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|40
|22
|.645
|_
|Houston
|36
|28
|.563
|5
|Los Angeles
|35
|30
|.538
|6½
|Seattle
|30
|32
|.484
|10
|Oakland
|15
|50
|.231
|26½
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Texas 3
Arizona 11, Detroit 6
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1
Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4
Saturday's Games
Arizona 5, Detroit 0
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 9, Toronto 4
Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.
Houston (Bielak 3-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Baltimore (Gibson 7-3), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 3-2) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-1), 1:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
