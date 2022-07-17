All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|63
|28
|.692
|_
|Tampa Bay
|50
|41
|.549
|13
|Toronto
|50
|43
|.538
|14
|Boston
|48
|44
|.522
|15½
|Baltimore
|46
|45
|.505
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|.511
|2½
|Chicago
|45
|46
|.495
|4
|Detroit
|37
|55
|.402
|12½
|Kansas City
|36
|56
|.391
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|31
|.656
|_
|Seattle
|50
|42
|.543
|10
|Texas
|41
|48
|.461
|17½
|Los Angeles
|39
|53
|.424
|21
|Oakland
|31
|61
|.337
|29
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, Oakland 0
Cleveland 10, Detroit 0
Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday's Games
Toronto 4, Kansas City 2
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
