East Division

WLPctGB
New York6328.692_
Tampa Bay5041.54913
Toronto5043.53814
Boston4844.52215½
Baltimore4645.50517

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5043.538_
Cleveland4644.511
Chicago4546.4954
Detroit3755.40212½
Kansas City3656.39113½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5931.656_
Seattle5042.54310
Texas4148.46117½
Los Angeles3953.42421
Oakland3161.33729

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0

Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Kansas City 2

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

