All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4619.708_
Baltimore3824.613
New York3727.578
Toronto3628.563
Boston3132.49214

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3132.492_
Cleveland2933.468
Chicago2836.438
Detroit2634.433
Kansas City1844.29012½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4021.656_
Houston3627.5715
Los Angeles3430.531
Seattle3031.49210
Oakland1450.21927½

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 0, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 10, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Friday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (France 1-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

