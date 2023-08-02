All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6641.617_
Tampa Bay6644.600
Toronto5949.546
Boston5750.5339
New York5552.51411

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5553.509_
Cleveland5355.4912
Detroit4760.439
Chicago4365.39812
Kansas City3375.30622

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6146.570_
Houston6147.565½
Los Angeles5652.519
Seattle5552.5146
Oakland3078.27831½

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 13, Toronto 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

Boston 6, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-3) at Texas (Scherzer 9-4), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 8-5), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

