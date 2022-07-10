All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|24
|.718
|_
|Boston
|46
|39
|.541
|15
|Tampa Bay
|45
|39
|.536
|15½
|Toronto
|45
|41
|.523
|16½
|Baltimore
|42
|44
|.488
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|40
|.540
|_
|Cleveland
|41
|41
|.500
|3½
|Chicago
|40
|43
|.482
|5
|Detroit
|36
|48
|.429
|9½
|Kansas City
|31
|52
|.373
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|29
|.655
|_
|Seattle
|44
|42
|.512
|12
|Texas
|39
|43
|.476
|15
|Los Angeles
|38
|48
|.442
|18
|Oakland
|29
|57
|.337
|27
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0
Oakland 3, Houston 2
Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0
Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1
Texas 9, Minnesota 7
Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 1
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit (Pineda 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Bello 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 2-1) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
