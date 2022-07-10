All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6124.718_
Boston4639.54115
Tampa Bay4539.53615½
Toronto4541.52316½
Baltimore4244.48819½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4740.540_
Cleveland4141.500
Chicago4043.4825
Detroit3648.429
Kansas City3152.37314

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5529.655_
Seattle4442.51212
Texas3943.47615
Los Angeles3848.44218
Oakland2957.33727

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1

Texas 9, Minnesota 7

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 1

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Pineda 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 2-1) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

