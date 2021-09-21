All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|Boston
|86
|65
|.570
|7
|Toronto
|84
|66
|.560
|8½
|New York
|85
|67
|.559
|8½
|Baltimore
|48
|102
|.320
|44½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|85
|66
|.563
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|76
|.493
|10½
|Detroit
|74
|78
|.487
|11½
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|.454
|16½
|Minnesota
|65
|85
|.433
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|89
|61
|.593
|_
|Oakland
|82
|68
|.547
|7
|Seattle
|81
|69
|.540
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|78
|.480
|17
|Texas
|55
|96
|.364
|34½
Monday's Games
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 13-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 12-6) at Oakland (Irvin 10-13), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.