All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay9358.616_
Boston8665.5707
Toronto8466.560
New York8567.559
Baltimore48102.32044½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8566.563_
Cleveland7476.49310½
Detroit7478.48711½
Kansas City6983.45416½
Minnesota6585.43319½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8961.593_
Oakland8268.5477
Seattle8169.5408
Los Angeles7278.48017
Texas5596.36434½

Monday's Games

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 12-6) at Oakland (Irvin 10-13), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

