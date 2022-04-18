All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Boston
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Baltimore
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Houston
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Oakland
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Texas
|2
|7
|.222
|3½
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 8, Minnesota 1
San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1
Toronto 4, Oakland 3
Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
Seattle 7, Houston 2
Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.
Monday's Games
Minnesota 8, Boston 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
