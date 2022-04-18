All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Toronto64.600_
Boston55.5001
New York55.5001
Tampa Bay56.455
Baltimore36.333

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago63.667_
Cleveland45.4442
Detroit45.4442
Minnesota46.400
Kansas City35.375

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles64.600_
Houston54.556½
Oakland55.5001
Seattle55.5001
Texas27.222

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 8, Minnesota 1

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

