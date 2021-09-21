All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|Boston
|86
|65
|.570
|7
|Toronto
|84
|66
|.560
|8½
|New York
|84
|67
|.556
|9
|Baltimore
|48
|102
|.320
|44½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|85
|65
|.567
|_
|Cleveland
|73
|76
|.490
|11½
|Detroit
|73
|78
|.483
|12½
|Kansas City
|69
|82
|.457
|16½
|Minnesota
|65
|85
|.433
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|89
|61
|.593
|_
|Oakland
|82
|68
|.547
|7
|Seattle
|81
|69
|.540
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|78
|.480
|17
|Texas
|55
|95
|.367
|34
Sunday's Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 7, Kansas City 1
Houston 7, Arizona 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Alexander 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 6-3), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-2), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.