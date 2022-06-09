All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|16
|.714
|_
|Tampa Bay
|33
|23
|.589
|7
|Toronto
|33
|23
|.589
|7
|Boston
|29
|27
|.518
|11
|Baltimore
|24
|33
|.421
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|25
|.569
|_
|Cleveland
|26
|26
|.500
|4
|Chicago
|26
|28
|.481
|5
|Detroit
|23
|33
|.411
|9
|Kansas City
|18
|37
|.327
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|21
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|30
|.474
|9
|Texas
|26
|30
|.464
|9½
|Seattle
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|Oakland
|20
|38
|.345
|16½
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Toronto 7, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 8, Toronto 4
Cleveland 4, Texas 0
Seattle 6, Houston 3
Atlanta 13, Oakland 2
Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 3-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
